Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $962,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

ELAN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 8,638,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,757,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

