Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $311,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.70. 2,630,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,329. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

