Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 13,444 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 164,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSJP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.