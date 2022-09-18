Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,212,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,601,000 after purchasing an additional 537,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,640 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

