Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE A traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.89. 2,300,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,812. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.92 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $177.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

