Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $15.98 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.03. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

