Carry Price Tops $0.0041 (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Carry has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $35.65 million and $1.51 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.
- Elysian (ELS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.
- Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.
Carry Profile
Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.
