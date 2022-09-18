Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in August

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,076,400 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 1,327,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 384.4 days.

Cascades Trading Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:CADNF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. Cascades has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Get Cascades alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CADNF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.