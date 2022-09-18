Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Down 17.6% in August

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAI. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $14,427,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $12,938,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,140,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,907,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931. Cascadia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

