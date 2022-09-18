Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Cowen reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,088,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

