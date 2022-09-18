CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

IGR opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 36.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Articles

