C&C Group (LON:CCR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
C&C Group Stock Performance
CCR opened at GBX 160.40 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £630.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 156 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.83.
C&C Group Company Profile
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.
