C&C Group (LON:CCR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Stock Performance

CCR opened at GBX 160.40 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £630.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 156 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.83.

Insider Activity

C&C Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Patrick McMahon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81). In related news, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 12,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). Also, insider Patrick McMahon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,848 shares of company stock worth $3,464,729.

(Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.