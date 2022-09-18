Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in August

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ceconomy Stock Performance
Ceconomy stock opened at 2.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.36. Ceconomy has a one year low of 2.10 and a one year high of 3.75.
Ceconomy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceconomy (MTAGF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.