Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in August

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ceconomy stock opened at 2.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.36. Ceconomy has a one year low of 2.10 and a one year high of 3.75.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

