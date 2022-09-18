Centaur (CNTR) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Centaur (CNTR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $357,080.27 and approximately $859.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,750,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centaur Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

