CenterStar Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in CarMax by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax Trading Down 0.3 %

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.07 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.