CenterStar Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $44,279,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 111.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 278,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,196,000 after buying an additional 187,893 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $92.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,842.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,502 shares of company stock valued at $629,770. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.