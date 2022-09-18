Chandler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,946 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,967,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,681,000 after acquiring an additional 246,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.31 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.