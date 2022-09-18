Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYW) Short Interest Update

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CLAYW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

