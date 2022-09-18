Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance
NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. 875,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,676. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
