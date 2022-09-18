Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. 875,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,676. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

