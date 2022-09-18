Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after buying an additional 325,695 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 734,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 229,326 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,293,000 after purchasing an additional 158,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 102,704 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 827,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CQP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

