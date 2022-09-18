China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,162,800 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 21,393,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,369.8 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS CICHF remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Friday. 11,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

