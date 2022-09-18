China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFC. StockNews.com upgraded China Life Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Life Insurance

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.4847 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,072.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

