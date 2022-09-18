China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFC. StockNews.com upgraded China Life Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,072.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
