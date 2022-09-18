Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.64.

CHD stock opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $76.32 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

