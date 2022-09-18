Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 208,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Churchill Capital Corp V Price Performance

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V stock remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Friday. 35,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Churchill Capital Corp V has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp V

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth about $12,165,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,318,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 651,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 495,863 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth about $4,077,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp V Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

