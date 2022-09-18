Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.51. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

