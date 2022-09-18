Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.51. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
