CIBC Lowers Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$9.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.06.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KEL opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.47. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$3.86 and a 12-month high of C$8.32.

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$178.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 5,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$33,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,268,765.60. In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$179,735.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,752.30. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at C$1,268,765.60. Insiders have sold a total of 51,667 shares of company stock worth $339,236 in the last three months.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

