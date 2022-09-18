Cim LLC Buys 1,174 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

