Cim LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.