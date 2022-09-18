Cim LLC Has $941,000 Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

