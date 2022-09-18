Cim LLC Purchases 13,753 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,033,000 after buying an additional 824,503 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,129 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,563,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.71 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

