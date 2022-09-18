Cim LLC Purchases 497 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cim LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,379,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,259,000 after purchasing an additional 197,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

