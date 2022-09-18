Cim LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $86.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.95.

