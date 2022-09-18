Cim LLC Sells 32 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cim LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.3% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $79,694,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,876.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,916.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,043.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.