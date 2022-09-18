Cim LLC Sells 933 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cim LLC decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,066,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.33.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $402.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.13. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.67.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

