Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.8 days.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of CPXGF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPXGF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

