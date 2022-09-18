Citigroup Trims Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Target Price to $35.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FLS opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 107.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,703,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,308,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,470,000 after buying an additional 169,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,220,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,589,000 after buying an additional 106,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

