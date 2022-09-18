CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in August

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 903,900 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 769,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.2 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

CHKGF remained flat at $6.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

