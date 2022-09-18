ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of ClimateRock

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClimateRock stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 233,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRCW remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08. ClimateRock has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

