Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLV stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

