Clover Finance (CLV) Price Up 22.7% This Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $111.64 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,825.49 or 1.00085771 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00060230 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010823 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005399 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00062575 BTC.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance (CRYPTO:CLV) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

