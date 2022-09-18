CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CLP Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLPHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 109,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. CLP has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

CLP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This represents a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CLP

Separately, Citigroup downgraded CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

