Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $78.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COIN. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.14.

Shares of COIN opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,012.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,012.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,152. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

