Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,676. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.