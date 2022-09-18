Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,800 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 592,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Columbia Care from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Columbia Care from $5.10 to $8.37 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Columbia Care Trading Down 1.8 %

CCHWF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 142,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,144. Columbia Care has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

