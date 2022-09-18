Comparing Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) & Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aligos Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 5 0 0 2.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 498.29%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 18,650.00%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aligos Therapeutics.

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -1,547.22% -73.09% -56.71% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -287.46% -146.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $4.36 million 11.49 -$128.33 million ($2.98) -0.39 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$48.66 million N/A N/A

Allena Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aligos Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company also develops ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to prevent HBsAg translation and secretion; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 1a/1b for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis(NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. It has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

