Comparing Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Virax Biolabs Group and IDEXX Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEXX Laboratories 0 2 6 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus price target of $483.57, indicating a potential upside of 41.16%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and IDEXX Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories $3.22 billion 8.87 $744.84 million $7.75 44.20

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Virax Biolabs Group.

Profitability

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories 20.07% 104.47% 26.50%

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Virax Biolabs Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products. It also distributes nebulizing machines and smart wearable devices that alert employees to help them follow social distance guidelines. In addition, the company operates an online platform that sells ViraxClear and ViraxCare products. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, employees, individual consumers, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. The company also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers and SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, and SediVue Dx analyzers; SNAP rapid assays test kits. In addition, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

