Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 240,870 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 376,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CTG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,190. The company has a market cap of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Computer Task Group

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.