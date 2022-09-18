Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Up 29.1% in August

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 821,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 880,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Conformis by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.
Conformis Trading Up 5.7 %
NASDAQ:CFMS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. 331,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,370. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.