Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Up 29.1% in August

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 821,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 880,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Conformis by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:CFMS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. 331,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,370. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Conformis

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.