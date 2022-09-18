Content Neutrality Network Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $146,654.27 and approximately $451.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network’s launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. TelegramWhitepaper”

