Contrasting Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) & Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) and Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adicet Bio and Oragenics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adicet Bio $9.73 million 64.84 -$62.00 million ($1.37) -11.50 Oragenics $90,000.00 419.65 -$15.71 million ($0.14) -2.32

Oragenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adicet Bio. Adicet Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oragenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

9.3% of Oragenics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Adicet Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Oragenics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Adicet Bio and Oragenics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adicet Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Oragenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adicet Bio currently has a consensus target price of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 78.72%. Given Adicet Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adicet Bio is more favorable than Oragenics.

Risk and Volatility

Adicet Bio has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oragenics has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adicet Bio and Oragenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adicet Bio -93.18% -16.98% -15.08% Oragenics N/A -81.95% -66.99%

Summary

Adicet Bio beats Oragenics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company also engages in the development of ADI-002, which is undergoing preclinical studies for the treatment of various solid tumors. Adicet Bio, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Oragenics

(Get Rating)

Oragenics, Inc. develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus. The company's product candidates also comprise LPT3-04, a weight loss candidate; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment to prevent dental carries. It has a license agreement with Noachis Terra Inc. for licensing of certain specified patent rights and biological materials relating to the use of pre-fusion coronavirus spike proteins; and a collaboration agreement with Precigen, Inc. and ILH Holdings, Inc. for the development and commercialization of MU1140 and related homologs. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.